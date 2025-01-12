Ahead of the voting in the Delhi election 2025 on February 5, the Congress on January promised to give ₹8,500 to “educated unemployed youths” in Delhi if it is elected to power in the capital city. Call it “freebie” or “revdi”, Congress' promise of a monthly stipend of ₹8,500 does not come for free. Here's the twist in it.

The Congress will only provide the monthly stipend to the “educated unemployed youth” for one year. The financial assistance will be provided under a scheme called the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' and it is not free, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said.

The financial assistance of ₹8,500 will be provided to youth who can show their skills in a company, factory or organisation, Sachin Pilot has announced. These factories or companies will provide the youth with the money.