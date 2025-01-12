Ahead of the voting in the Delhi election 2025 on February 5, the Congress on January promised to give ₹8,500 to “educated unemployed youths" in Delhi if it is elected to power in the capital city. Call it “freebie" or “revdi", Congress' promise of a monthly stipend of ₹8,500 does not come for free. Here's the twist in it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress will only provide the monthly stipend to the “educated unemployed youth" for one year. The financial assistance will be provided under a scheme called the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' and it is not free, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said.

The financial assistance of ₹8,500 will be provided to youth who can show their skills in a company, factory or organisation, Sachin Pilot has announced. These factories or companies will provide the youth with the money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}