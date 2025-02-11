Delhi Election Results: The Congress party's dismal performance in the Delhi 2025 elections has left it with zero seats again, yet party chief Devender Yadav claims this time is different. With a slight increase in vote share, can Congress reclaim its core voter base now that AAP is out of power?

Delhi Election Results: The Congress party won zero seats in Delhi Election 2025, the results of which were announced last week. This is a third straight zero in assembly elections in the national capital for a party that was in power for 15 years.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, however, said that the zero that the party got this time is different from the zero that it secured in the last election.

"The reason being that after this election, we are hopeful that we will be able to win back the loyalties of our core voters: Dalits, underprivileged and minorities. The hope is now that AAP is no longer in government, we will be able to win back the vote share of the electorate for whom we were always the first choice, " Yadav said in an interview with The Indian Express.

Congress improves vote share The Congress failed to win seats, yet saw a marginal improvement in its vote share. The Congress polled 6.34 per cent of votes as against 4.3 per cent it got it 2020 assembly election.

“We couldn’t enter the Delhi Assembly for the third consecutive term. That is definitely a personal loss for us, but we were able to build a perception that it is a three-way contest and not a two-way contest. So, yes, we have still been able to make a lot of progress," Yadav said.

The Congress party was in power in Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 under chief minister Sheila Dikshit. But the party was reduced to 8 seats in 2013 election and zero seats in three successive assembly elections – 2015, 2020 and 2025.

Worse, Congress is also seen as being responsible for its INDIA bloc ally Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) defeat in at least 13 seats. The Congress candidates won more votes than the victory margin in these seats in a way helping the Bharatiiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP won Delhi Elections 2025, winning 48 seats in the 70-member assembly. The saffron party thus ended AAP's ten-year rule. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 22 seats, though Kejriwal and his second in command, Manish Sisodia, lost.

