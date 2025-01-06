Delhi Election Date: The national capital is gearing up for yet another electoral battle. The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are expected to be held in February.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the names of all its candidates. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi having addressed two public meetings already, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the names of 29 candidates for the crucial polls. The Congress has released the names of 48 candidates in three lists so far.

The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the date of polling. The final session of the seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded on December 5. The assembly has been adjourned sine die. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

The AAP, led by Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third time. The party won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the Assembly Elections.

What happened in Delhi Elections 2020? In 2020, the poll panel announced the dates of the Delhi Assembly elections on January 6. The notification for the single-day polling was issued on January 14. The last day of nomination was January 21, the scrutiny of nomination was held on January 22, and the last date of withdrawal of nomination was January 24.

The Delhi Assembly election was held on February 8, 2020, and the results were declared on February 11. The term of the previous Assembly constituted in 2015 concluded on February 22, 2020.

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time on February 16, 2020, at iconic Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi Election 2025 dates The Election Commission undertakes a special summary revision of electoral rolls before announcing elections in any state or Union Territory (UT).

The final electoral roll for Delhi elections 2025 will likely be published today, January 6, 2025. The dates for the polls can be announced any time after the conclusion of this exercise–probably in the middle of January.

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Election 2025 on January 4. Among the 29 names on the list are candidates who were once prominent leaders in the AAP and the Congress party in the national capital.

Modi launches slew of infra projects PM Modi launched a slew of infrastructural projects ahead of the Delhi Election 2025 before addressing two public meetings on Friday and Sunday.

Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over ₹12,200 crore in the national capital on Sunday, weeks ahead of Delhi Election 2025.