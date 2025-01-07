Delhi Election Schedule 2025 LIVE: EC to announce poll dates at 2 pm today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:14 AM IST

Written By Livemint

Delhi Election dates 2025 live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the dates for Delhi Election 2025 at 2 pm today. The voting is expected to be held in a single phase in February.