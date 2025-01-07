Delhi Election dates 2025 live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the dates for Delhi Election 2025 at 2 pm today. The voting is expected to be held in a single phase in February.
Delhi assembly has 70 seats. Delhi is already geared up for the the electoral battle with the three major parties — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the fray.
The AAP, led by its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third time. The party won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in Assembly polls in 2020.
The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.
In 2020, the election was held in a single phase on February 8, 2020. The results were declared on February 11. And Kejriwal took oath as chief minister of Delhi for the third time on February 16, 2020, at the iconic Ramlila Maidan.
This time, however, Kejriwal is not campaigning as chief minister. He resigned from the top post in September last year, days after he was released on bail in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam. Atishi replaced Kejriwal as Delhi CM.
Faced with anti-incumbency of ten years and the corruption charges and imprisonment and subsequent bail of its top leaders, including Kejriwal, the AAP is relying on its welfare schemes – new and existing.
In the run up to February polls, the party announced a slew of schemes including ₹2,100 a month for women, ₹18,000 salary for priests and a free health care for senior citizens, to name a few. The party is already giving free electricity up to 200 units and subsidy on drinking water in Delhi.
The BJP has been out of power in the national capital since 1998. The saffron party has launched a scathing attack on AAP and Kejriwal for neglecting Delhi during its ten-year rule. The party has been using allegations involving 'lavish spending' in ‘Sheesh Mahal’ – the residence in which Arvind Kejriwal lived while he was chief minister of Delhi before quitting in September last year – as its top poll plank.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched slew of infrastructure projects and addressed two public meetings in the national capital last week. Modi emphasised that Delhi needs a double-engine government — the same party at the Centre and the state (Delhi).
The Congress, overthrown by AAP in 2013, has taken a leaf out of ruling party's poll plank by promising ₹ 2,500 a month for women, if it comes to power in the upcoming polls.
