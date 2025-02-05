Chanakya exit poll results for the Delhi election 2025 has predicted a strong showing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ruling the Central government for a decade, the BJP may finally end its 29-year drought in the national capital, registering a majority.

According to the Chanakya exit poll results, the BJP may win 39-44 Assembly seats, while AAP is projected to secure just 25-28 constituency. Chanakya is the only agency to predict 2-3 seats for Congress in Delhi, where the party has been out of power for 10 years since AAP took over. Check Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE here

Voting in the Delhi election 2025 concluded on Wednesday, February 5, at 6 pm in all 11 districts covering 70 Assembly constituencies. Also Read | Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: Will AAP outperform again? How accurate were exit polls in 2013, 2015, 2020

People's Insight has also predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP in the 2025 Delhi elections. According to its survey, the Narendra Modi-led party is expected to secure 40-44 seats, a significant jump from the eight it won in 2020. AAP is projected to win 25-29 seats, while Congress is finally expected to have an MLA in the Delhi Assembly.

Meanwhile, exit polls by AAP Matrize suggest a closer contest, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP projected to win 32-37 seats and the BJP securing 35-40 seats. JVC has also forecasted a BJP landslide, predicting 39-45 seats for the party, 22-31 for AAP, and 0-2 for Congress.