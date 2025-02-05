P-MARQ exit poll results for Delhi election 2025 has predicted a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surge in the national capital and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dropping down by as many as 31 seats. According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is projected to win 39-49 Assembly seats in Delhi.
AAP, which had registered a landslide in the 2020 Delhi election, may just settle on 21-31 seats in the national capital. Congress, on the other hand, may finally open its account after a decade – from ruling the city to fighting for relevance.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.