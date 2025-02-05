P-MARQ exit poll results for Delhi election 2025 has predicted a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surge in the national capital and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dropping down by as many as 31 seats. According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is projected to win 39-49 Assembly seats in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP, which had registered a landslide in the 2020 Delhi election, may just settle on 21-31 seats in the national capital. Congress, on the other hand, may finally open its account after a decade – from ruling the city to fighting for relevance.