Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Delhi Election Exit Poll Result: P-MARQ predicts BJP surge with 39-49 seats, AAP 21-31, Congress finally seeing sunrise

Delhi Election Exit Poll Result: P-MARQ predicts BJP surge with 39-49 seats, AAP 21-31, Congress finally seeing sunrise

Livemint

  • Delhi Election Exit Poll Result: P-MARQ predicts BJP surge with 39-49 seats, AAP 21-31, Congress finally seeing sunrise

Prayagraj, Feb 05 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the people as he arrives to offer prayers at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present. (ANI Photo)

P-MARQ exit poll results for Delhi election 2025 has predicted a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surge in the national capital and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dropping down by as many as 31 seats. According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is projected to win 39-49 Assembly seats in Delhi.

AAP, which had registered a landslide in the 2020 Delhi election, may just settle on 21-31 seats in the national capital. Congress, on the other hand, may finally open its account after a decade – from ruling the city to fighting for relevance.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.