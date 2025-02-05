Most Delhi election exit poll results have predicted a rout for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, marking the end of Arvind Kejriwal's 10-year dream run as the aam aadmi at the helm. As more pollsters revealed their predictions for February 8, the Delhi election 2025 counting day, it became apparent that the ‘sheeshmahal’ jibe and corruption allegations had resonated with Delhi residents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most exit polls predicted an edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress was projected to make no significant gains in Delhi but it can hope for revival.

Exit polls are projections made by election survey agencies based on interviews of voters as they come out after casting their votes. These may vary widely from the actual results. Check Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE here

The rise of ‘mufflerman’ in 2015 and 2020 elections In 2015 Delhi election, AAP had claimed a impressive victory by winning a total of 67 seats out of 70. The BJP had won just three seats while Congress saw a rout.

Impressed by the schemes for the aam aadmi, Delhi yet again swayed in AAP's direction in 2020, voting it to power on 62 seats.

The BJP boosted its tally by winning eight seats, while Congress remained sidelined with zero presence in Delhi Assembly for the second time.

What did pollsters predict for AAP in Delhi election 2025? In the 70 member Delhi assembly, 36 is the majority mark.

Matrize, P-MARQ, People's Insight, People's Pulse, JVC, Poll Diaries, and Chanakya Strategies have released their Delhi election exit poll results after the Election Commission (EC) concluded voting on Wednesday, February 5.

P-MARQ exit poll results for Delhi election 2025 has predicted that the AAP may not continue its winning streak of 10 years. P-MARQ survey says the Arvind Kejriwal-led party may just settle on 21-31 seats in the national capital.

According to Matrize exit poll, there will likely be a neck-and-neck contest between the AAP and the BJP. The AAP is projected to get 32 to 37 seats.

The People's Pulse exit polls said the AAP may get just 10-19 seats.

According to People's Insight exit poll, the AAP is predicted to win 25 to 29 seats in the national capital.

The P-MARQ exit poll predicted 21-31 seats for AAP. AAP is projected to secure 25-28 constituencies in Delhi by Chanakya Strategies.

The JVC exit poll said the AAP may win 22 to 31 seats this time.

Poll Diaries has announced 18-25 seats for the AAP in Delhi Assembly.