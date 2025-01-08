Delhi Election 2025: Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri has sparked backlash, both within and outside the party, after his recent ‘offensive’ statements against Delhi chief minister Atishi and Congress member of parliament (MP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The back-to-back controversies have sparked a ‘chatter’ within the BJP about a possibility of a woman candidate replacing him, according to a report. Bidhuri, the former Lok Sabha member of Parliament (MP) from South Delhi, is the saffron party's candidate from the Kalkaji seat for the February 5 assembly polls.

Atishi is AAP candidate from Kalkaji. The Congress has fielded Alka Lamba.

Meetings in BJP There have been at least two meetings within the BJP discussing the possibility of either “shifting or cancelling” Bidhuri's candidature, Indian Express reported quoting anonymous party insiders.

“Not just against Atishi, Rameshji’s statement on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led to his being reprimanded by Naddaji within minutes,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Bidhuri faced a backlash on Sunday over his derogatory remarks against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which went viral. In the video clip, Bidhuri could be heard saying, “I promise you that I will each build road of Kalkaji” smooth “like the cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi”. He later regretted the remarks.

Soon after the backlash over comments on Priyanka Vadra, Bidhuri sparked yet another controversy – this time by making a snide remark at Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Bidhuri saidAam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader Atishi “changed her father,” while addressing a public gathering in the national capital. Bidhuri was referring to Atishi dropping her surname fromMarlena to Singhin 2018.

Atishi broke down on Monday while addressing a press conference over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bidhuri's remarks against her.

Bidhuri, 63, is no stranger to controversy. Most of the rows have been caused by his offensive statements targeting political rivals and fellow members of the Parliament.

Not new to controversies In September 2023, Bidhuri levelled communal slurs against the then Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. Bidhuri, then a BJP MP from South Delhi, made the objectionable remarks targeted at Danish Ali during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Delhi will vote on February 5 to elect its new government. The results will be announced on February 8. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule on Tuesday, January 7.