Delhi Election Result 2025: As all contesting parties wait with bated breath for the counting to begin, all eyes are on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – will BJP's Lotus bloom or will AAP's broom sweep the polls for a fourth term?

Delhi Election Result 2025 will be declared today, February 8. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will start the counting of the votes polled in the Delhi Election 2025 from 8 am; the early trends will, however, start coming in from 8:30 am, shortly after the EC begins the counting of the votes.

Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, ruling in Delhi since 2015. Let's see what scenarios could unfold as early trends in the Delhi Election Result 2025 start coming in from 8 am. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates

BJP ending its over 26-year drought The BJP has been out of power in the national capital for over 26 years but this time, in 2025 elections, the saffron party has given a tough contest to the AAP, with most exit poll results predicting a saffron sweep in Delhi. If BJP comes to power, it will solidify PM Narendra Modi's popularity among the masses – Modi hai toh mumkin hai.

AAP registering a hat-trick AAP has been pretty popular in Delhi for past 10 years, offering cheaper electricity and water. But lately, with corruption allegations and the 'Sheeshmahal' scam – contradicting his image as the aam aadmi – doubts have emerged about Arvind Kejriwal's ability to govern the national capital. Not to forget how most leaders were put behind bars in the liquor policy case.

While most Delhi Election 2025 exit poll results have projected a BJP win in the national capital, AAP may still spring a surprise. AAP, too, has claimed that it has done better than the exit poll results, terming them as “fake”. If AAP wins the 2025 Delhi election, it will mark Arvind Kejriwal's hat-trick in the national capital, securing a fourth term in office.

The AAP established its dominance in Delhi's political map routing both the BJP and Congress in 2015 Assembly polls, winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. In 2020 election, the party secured its government once again, winning 62 seats and significantly defeating the opposition BJP and Congress.

Congress struggling for relevance Congress, too, has been out of power in Delhi since Arvind Kejriwal outsmarted its infrastructure poll plank back in 2015. Since then the grand-old party has been drawing a blank in the Delhi elections.

As it fights for relevance in the Delhi Election 2025, some exit polls have predicted that the Congress may finally open its account after 10 years of exile.