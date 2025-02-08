Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Delhi Election Result 2025: From Mohammed Iqbal to Mohan Bisht – List of Candidates who won by biggest margins

Delhi Election Result 2025: From Mohammed Iqbal to Mohan Bisht – List of Candidates who won by biggest margins

Sayantani

The 2025 Delhi Assembly Election marked the end of AAP's decade-long rule, with BJP achieving a decisive victory after 27 years in opposition. This shift highlights a significant change in Delhi's political dynamics, as AAP struggled while Congress failed to regain relevance.

Thane, India - February 08, 2025: BJP central Party office vartak nager in Thane after the success of BJP in the Legislative Assembly elections in Delhi BJP workers celebrated Thane ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, February -08, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

Delhi Election Result 2025: The Delhi Assembly Election of 2025 witnessed a dramatic shift in the political landscape of the capital city, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) decade-long reign and ushering in a new era of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governance.

After 27 years in opposition, the BJP secured a decisive victory, surpassing the majority mark and signaling a significant resurgence in Delhi politics. This election was marked by intense competition, high-stakes battles, and the downfall of several prominent AAP leaders.

As the results trickled in, it became clear that the BJP was on track for a major comeback, fueled by strong performances in key constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party, which had dominated the previous two elections, struggled to maintain its hold. The Congress party, once a formidable force in Delhi, continued its struggle to regain relevance, failing to make a significant impact.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returned to power in Delhi in the 2020 assembly elections, defeating its opponents in an exceedingly divided win. The party won 62 of the 70 seats available, while the BJP, its closest rival in the polls, got only 8 seats

Several constituencies witnessed particularly compelling contests, with candidates from both the BJP and AAP securing victories by notable margins.

Here's a breakdown of the winning candidates, their parties, and victory margins in the specified constituencies, based on the provided search results:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Matia Mahal: Aaley Mohammed Iqbal - Margin: 42,724 votes

Deoli: Prem Chauhan - Margin: 36,680 votes

Ballimaran: Imran Hussain - Margin: 29,823 votes

Badarpur: Ram Singh Netaji - Margin: 25,888 votes

Okhla: Amanatullah Khan - Margin: 23,639 votes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Matiala: Sandeep Sehrawat - Margin: 28,723 votes

Kirari: Anil Jha - Margin: 21,871votes

Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht - Margin: 23, 355 votes

Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan - Margin: 17, 578 votes

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sayantani

Sayantani is a Chief Content Producer with Livemint. Her interests are politics, war, and conflict. Off-duty, she explores cultural history and the 'Pedagogy of the Oppressed'
