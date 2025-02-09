Delhi Election result 2025: The 70-member Delhi assembly election results were declared on February 8, where BJP scripted history by coming to power after 27-year drought in the national capital. The Bharatiya Janata Party made a landmark victory be claiming 48 seats, overriding the majority mark by additional 12 seats.
"Today again the people have given a message to Congress. Congress has hit a double hattrick of 'zero' in Delhi elections. The oldest party in the country is not able to get even one seat in the national capital for the last six times. They are giving the gold medal of defeat to themselves," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.
Targeting AAP over river pollution, PM Modi said, "The existence of Delhi itself has flourished in the lap of Mother Yamuna. The people of Delhi have been crying after seeing the condition of Yamuna as the AAP-DA in Delhi has insulted this faith. For their failure, such a big accusation has been made on the people of Haryana," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.
More MLA's with graduate degree
