Delhi Election result 2025: The 70-member Delhi assembly election results were declared on February 8, where BJP scripted history by coming to power after 27-year drought in the national capital. The Bharatiya Janata Party made a landmark victory be claiming 48 seats, overriding the majority mark by additional 12 seats.

Delhi Election result 2025 summed up in 10 points Reacting over BJP's ‘historic’ victory, PM Modi declared that Delhi had been freed from “AAP-da.” “This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out 'AAP-da'. Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'. The mandate of Delhi is clear,” PM Modi said.

The outgoing AAP managed to claim 22 seats after ruling in the union territory for two decades while Congress closed its account at a naught.

Criticising AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for wooing voters with corruption issues, PM Modi asserted that those who previously accused others of corruption were now facing legal scrutiny themselves.

During victory speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed Congress following its abysmal electoral performance, saying it has hit a double hat-trick of 'zero' in Delhi elections.

"Today again the people have given a message to Congress. Congress has hit a double hattrick of 'zero' in Delhi elections. The oldest party in the country is not able to get even one seat in the national capital for the last six times. They are giving the gold medal of defeat to themselves," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi addressed a public gathering at BJP headquarters and accused AAP of blaming the people of Haryana “for their own failures.” Targeting AAP over river pollution, PM Modi said, "The existence of Delhi itself has flourished in the lap of Mother Yamuna. The people of Delhi have been crying after seeing the condition of Yamuna as the AAP-DA in Delhi has insulted this faith. For their failure, such a big accusation has been made on the people of Haryana," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.

Fall in elected women representatives This time 5 percent women were elected as compared with previous Assembly elections when the percentage stood at 8, marking significant drop.

Delhi Election Result 2025

More MLA's with graduate degree

This time most elected representatives boast graduate degree as 64 percent MLAs have completed graduation.

A record 61 percent of MLAs have politics or social work as profession while in the previous polls this figure stood at 67 percent.

A significant increase in MLAs with business as profession was witnessed, which stands at 49 percent this time compared to previous 29 percent.

Delhi Election Result 2025