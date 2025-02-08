Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP's Rekha Gupta secured victory in Shalimar Bagh with 68,200 votes, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes, as reported by the Election Commission of India. Congress' Parveen Kumar Jain, who occupied the third spot, disappointed by raking in a meagre 4,892 votes.

This result was announced with Rajouri Garden seat result where BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa secured the seat by defeating AAP's A Dhanwati Chandela A by a margin of 18,190 votes. Congress' Dhram Pal Chandela occupied third spot with 3,198 votes.

As the vote counting process of 70-member Delhi assembly draws to a close, the results reveal that the BJP will form the upcoming government in Delhi after more than 26 years. The BJP has not been in power since 1998. According to latest Election Commission (EC) trends, the saffron party is ahead in 48 seats and the AAP is trailing with 21 seats.

The BJP and AAP have won four and three seats respectively, according to the EC website. On the other hand, the Congress is poised to close its account with a naught for third consecutive assembly polls.

Key constituency From New Delhi key constituency, BJP's Parvesh Verma claimed victory over AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. Following this victory, he gave credit to PM Modi and people of Delhi. Delhi CM Atishi id leading in Kalkaji against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and is poised to seal a comfortable win. AAP's Amanatullah Khan, who won the last two elections and is leading from Okhla seat, now eyes victory for a record third time.

As the counting trends indicate clean sweep for BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the party headquaters in the national capital after 6.30 PM today. He is also likely to address the party leaders and workers on this major achievement.