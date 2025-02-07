Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Delhi Election Results 2025 date and time: When and where to watch

Written By Fareha Naaz

Delhi Legislative Assembly elections took place on February 5, 2025, with results will be announced on February 8. Find out when, where and how to check 70-member Delhi assembly poll verdict.

Delhi Elections Results 2025: Delhi elections were held on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8 as 699 candidates who contested for 70 assembly seats await the results.

Delhi Election Results 2025: Delhi Legislative Assembly elections were held on February 5, Wednesday. The Election Commission is preparing to announce the most awaited 70-member Delhi assembly results on February 8. The verdict of the masses will determine the leadership for the next five years in the national capital and who will replace AAP's Chief Minister Atishi.

As everyone awaits the critical moment, it's time to find out when and where to check Delhi Election Results 2025.

When and where to check Delhi Election Results 2025

  • Election Commission of India will provide official counting of the results which can be accessed through ECI's website, eci.gov.in. Election Commission's dedicated result portal ‘results.eci.gov.in’ will display real time counting of results on Saturday.
  • LIVE Updates on Delhi Election Results 2025 will be available on Mint.

A total of 699 candidates contested for 70 assembly seats in Delhi Election 2025. The three major parties in the fray were the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress.

These results will decide whether the ruling AAP can secure a third consecutive term in the capital or if the BJP's 27-year wait to return to in power in Delhi concludes.

Key candidates

Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contested from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi contested from Kalkaji constituency against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

AAP's Manish Sisodia competed against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri from Jangpura seat. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain competed from Shakur Basti against BJP's Karnail Singh.

