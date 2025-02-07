LIVE UPDATES

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Hattrick for AAP or landmark comeback for BJP? Counting showdown soon

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2025, 03:11 PM IST

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Not even a day left for the fate of AAP, BJP and Congress to be unveiled as EC begins counting of the vote on February 8. A party needs to win 36 seats to form government in the national capital. Follow Mint for Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE updates