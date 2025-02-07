Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Delhi Legislative Assembly elections were held on February 5, Wednesday, and the Election Commission is gearing up to declare the most awaited 70-member Delhi Election 2025 results on February 8. Catch all latest updates only at Mint; stay tuned for Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE updates.
A voter turnout of 60.42 percent was recorded in Delhi Assembly election which took place in a single phase. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am on Saturday and is expected to conclude by 6:00 pm.
Who will win?
Most exit polls predicted BJP's victory and a setback for AAP but the verdict of the masses will determine the ultimate leadership in the national capital for the next five years. The masses will get the answers to questions about who will replace AAP's Chief Minister Atishi and other council of ministers.
What exit polls predict?
Most exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Delhi, including P-Marq Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People's insight and Chanakya Strategies. Meanwhile, Matrize projected a hung assembly in Delhi.
Mind Blink and Wee Preside were the only exit polls that predicted landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.
Key candidates
Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contested from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi contested from Kalkaji constituency against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.
AAP's Manish Sisodia competed against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri from Jangpura seat. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain competed from Shakur Basti against BJP's Karnail Singh.
Will it be a hattrick for AAP or a landmark comeback for BJP in Delhi?
If the BJP wins, it will mark landmark moment in history as the party will return to in power in Delhi after 27-year wait. For AAP, victory in 2025 Delhi polls will mean a hattrick for Arvind Kejriwal's ruling party. To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.
The Aam Aadmi Party will win the Delhi elections with over 50 seats, party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday, basing his estimate on a meeting in which the party's candidates presented their ground reports.
In the meeting with all the candidates of the party ahead of counting day on Saturday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the party is set to form government in Delhi and alleged that the opposition is using the exit polls to create psychological pressure in an effort to execute Operation Lotus.
Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Congress New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit on Friday slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal over his allegations that the BJP attempted to poach 16 of its candidates.
Sandeep Dikshit said, "Their mysteries remain a mystery, you never get proof for the same...Which MLA has received a phone call? Do you even know who would be an MLA?...If a party has to even offer them money, who would they call up?... Speak logically. Why are you nervous?" reported ANI.
Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: The counting process of Delhi assembly elections is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am on Saturday and is expected to conclude by 6:00 pm.
Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Party MP Sanjay Singh said, "Let the meeting begin...The agenda is that we have to win tomorrow with a thumping majority," ANI reported.
Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Election Commission of India will provide official counting updates of the results on its website, eci.gov.in. WCI's dedicated result portal ‘results.eci.gov.in’ will provide real time counting of results on Saturday.
