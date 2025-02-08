Delhi Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to return to power in Delhi after about three decades. As the results of the Delhi Assembly Elections came in, the saffron party was ahead in 45 seats, as against the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 25 seats.

The results clearly indicate that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which has been in power in the national capital for ten years, is facing defeat at the hands of the BJP.

Here are five reasons reasons behind AAP's capital debacle:

Anti-Incumbency - Modi's 'Aap-da' The AAP has been in power in Delhi since 2015. The government's focus in the last ten years has been the health and education sectors, while it has continued to give subsidies on electricity and water. The BJP has maintained a constant vote share above 30 per cent, yet it won just 7 seats in the last elections and 3 seats in 2015.

The AAP fought the Assembly Election 2025 with an anti-incumbency of ten years and an aggressive BJP.

During the BJP's campaign, Modi coined the term ‘Aap-da’ to target the Delhi ruling party. Aap-da, which translates to ‘destruction’, is the word used to highlight AAP's ‘failure’ to govern Delhi in the last ten years.

Delhi Liquor Policyscam to ‘Sheesh Mahal’ The Delhi Election 2025 was billed as the ‘toughest’ fight for the AAP, especially after the crisis it faced in the last two years. Almost the entire top leadership found itself in the middle of investigations by central investigation agencies over corruption allegations, mainly around the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam.

In the run-up to the Delhi Election 2025, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been highlighting the alleged ‘lavish spending’ in the construction of Arvind Kejriwal's 6 Flagstaff Road residence—'Sheesh Mahal'—when he was chief minister before stepping down in September last year. Lavish washrooms are also one of the allegations against Kejriwal.

Fear Mongering Arvind Kejriwal and AAP kept warning voters that the BJP would stop its government's welfare scheme. The BJP countered by denying Kejriwal's claims and instead promising to continue all the existing schemes in a much more transparent manner.

Towards the last leg of the campaign, the AAP also alleged that Haryana, where the BJP was in power, was poisoning the Yamuna, which supplies water to Delhi. According to political analysts, this fear-mongering seemingly backfired and helped the BJP instead.

Delivery Issues In one of the key promises, AAP said it would give ₹2,100 to women every month if it comes back to power. In 2023, AAP had promised ₹1000 in the same scheme but could not deliver it. The AAP government in Punjab also promised a similar scheme but did not deliver.

Government's do not promise. Government's give.

The BJP, on the other hand, has delivered women-centric cash schemes in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, where it has been in power. “ Government's do not promise. Government's give,” said Amitabh Tiwari, a political analyst.

INDIA bloc contradictions The AAP and Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc but rivals in Punjab and Haryana. A few months before the Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended an Opposition rally in the national capital demanding the release of AAP chief and then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from jail.

The two parties contested the Lok Sabha Election 2024 together. On January 28, a week before the Delhi polls, Rahul launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal and his party colleague Manish Sisodia, accusing the two of being the ‘architects’ of the alleged Delhi liquor scam.