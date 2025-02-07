Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Delhi election results: Amid 15 cr poaching charge on BJP, Arvind Kejriwal huddles with 70 AAP candidates

Delhi election results: Amid ₹15 cr poaching charge on BJP, Arvind Kejriwal huddles with 70 AAP candidates

Written By Gulam Jeelani

Delhi election results: As Delhi awaits election results, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal rallies his candidates amidst allegations of BJP attempting to poach MLAs with 15 crore offers. With exit polls favouring BJP, tensions rise as Kejriwal vows to retain power.

Delhi election results: Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with his family arrives to cast their vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi election counting date: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal met with all 70 party candidates on Friday, a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results on February 8.

The meeting, which started at 11:30 am, will focus on the party’s preparations for the results and allegations against its MLAs being poached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The meeting also comes after most exit polls predicted a victory for the BJP in the elections held on February 5.

AAP leaders, however, exuded confidence in winning the elections. “The agenda is that we have to win tomorrow with a thumping majority," AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said. Singh was also part of the meeting.

At least eight exit polls released over Wednesday and Thursday predicted a clean sweep for the BJP, ending the eleven-year rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi.

Delhi Election 2025 Results Date

The exit polls have often proven incorrect, and the actual results will come after the votes are counted on Saturday, February 8.

After exit poll results, Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to poach his party candidates ahead of counting of votes for Delhi on February 8. Hitting back, the BJP has threatened to take legal action if AAP doesn't drop the allegation.

Kejriwal, who has vowed to return as Chief Minister if his party wins the February 5 elections, claimed that 16 AAP candidates had received calls with an offer of 15 crore to change sides.

“In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Responding to Kejriwal's allegations, BJP Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP claims are a result of their ‘frustration’ ahead of defeat coming its way.

Delhi Elections were held for all 70 seats on February 5 to choose its next government. Kejriwal-led AAP won the Delhi Assembly Election in 2015 and 2020.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.