Delhi election results: As Delhi awaits election results, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal rallies his candidates amidst allegations of BJP attempting to poach MLAs with ₹ 15 crore offers. With exit polls favouring BJP, tensions rise as Kejriwal vows to retain power.

Delhi election counting date: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal met with all 70 party candidates on Friday, a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results on February 8.

The meeting, which started at 11:30 am, will focus on the party’s preparations for the results and allegations against its MLAs being poached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The meeting also comes after most exit polls predicted a victory for the BJP in the elections held on February 5.

AAP leaders, however, exuded confidence in winning the elections. "The agenda is that we have to win tomorrow with a thumping majority," AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said. Singh was also part of the meeting.

At least eight exit polls released over Wednesday and Thursday predicted a clean sweep for the BJP, ending the eleven-year rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi.

Delhi Election 2025 Results Date The exit polls have often proven incorrect, and the actual results will come after the votes are counted on Saturday, February 8.

After exit poll results, Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to poach his party candidates ahead of counting of votes for Delhi on February 8. Hitting back, the BJP has threatened to take legal action if AAP doesn't drop the allegation.

Kejriwal, who has vowed to return as Chief Minister if his party wins the February 5 elections, claimed that 16 AAP candidates had received calls with an offer of ₹15 crore to change sides.

“In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give ₹15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Responding to Kejriwal's allegations, BJP Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP claims are a result of their 'frustration' ahead of defeat coming its way.

Delhi Elections were held for all 70 seats on February 5 to choose its next government. Kejriwal-led AAP won the Delhi Assembly Election in 2015 and 2020.