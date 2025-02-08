As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he humbly accepts the mandate of Delhi and thanked his party workers and voters.

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi, Congress party MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said: “We humbly accept the mandate of Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to all the Congress workers of the state for their dedication and all the voters for their support. This fight for the progress of Delhi and the rights of Delhiites – against pollution, inflation and corruption – will continue.”

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national captial, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls.

The BJP registered a historic mandate in the polls, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP’s several leaders including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia lost from their seats.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad while referring to Rahul Gandhi's past remarks about PM Modi, said that BJP's success in Milkipur by-elections reaffirmed the party's strength, particularly in the wake of discussions surrounding Ayodhya.

“Congress is again at zero... After the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi cannot look him in the eye... In Milkipur also, BJP won by more than 40,000 votes... They spoke a lot about Ayodhya... but my greetings to the voters...,” he added.

Priyanka Gandhi congratulates BJP Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is poised to form the government in the national capital and also reflected on her party's dismal performance.

She emphasized the need to work harder.

She also said they need to stay connected with the people, and address their concerns more effectively.