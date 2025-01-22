Poll campaign: SC gives split verdict on Feb 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain's interim bail plea

The Supreme Court has delivered a split verdict on a plea filed by former councillor and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain seeking interim bail to campaign in the Delhi election 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Justice Pankaj Mithal dismissed Hussain's plea saying no case was made out, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah opined he could be released on interim bail.

The matter would be placed before Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for the constitution of a new bench to decide the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}