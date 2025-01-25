Delhi Elections 2025: As the Delhi assembly elections approach, BJP's Amit Shah reveals a manifesto featuring significant benefits for gig workers, including ₹ 10 lakh life insurance and 50,000 new jobs. With a history of opposition, can these promises sway voters in a city dominated by AAP?

Delhi Elections 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 25 released the third and last part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for upcoming assembly elections in the national capital.

The saffron party will a welfare board for gig workers and provide ₹10 lakh life insurance and ₹5 lakh accidental insurance to these workers if it comes to power, Shah said. The party has also promised to fill 50,000 government posts transparently, create 20 lakh self-employment opportunities and clean Yamuna in three years along the lines of the Narmada river of Gujarat.

"Arvind Kejriwal is running a government in Delhi which does not fulfil its promises, and then again, he comes forward with a heap of lies and an innocent face. In my political career, I have never seen such a liar. I have no problem with using such harsh words because I am convinced," Shah said before announcing the new promises.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

In the first part of its manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra,’ released by the party’s national President, JP Nadda, on January 17, the party promised to provide ₹2,500 monthly to women in Delhi under the Mahila Samridhi Scheme. The party also promised a subsidy of ₹500 on LPG cylinders and one free cylinder each during Holi and Diwali, apart from ₹21,000 to pregnant women if voted to power in the national capital.

In the second part of its manifesto for Delhi Elections 2025, released by party MP Anurag Thakur on January 21, the BJP promised to provide ₹15,000 in financial assistance to students preparing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other state civil services exams besides free education "from KG to PG" for needy students, if voted to power in the national capital.

The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. Before that, the Congress was in power from 1998 until 2013.

In the last two elections, the BJP was left with single-digit seats in the Delhi assembly.