Delhi Elections 2025: Supreme Court has granted custody parole to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mohammad Tahir Hussain to canvas for elections. The former AAP leader Tahir Hussain will contest the Delhi election 2025 with the AIMIM.

Hussain - now with Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen - had sought temporary release to campaign for himself for next month's Delhi Assembly election.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court had on Wednesday, January 21, pronounced a split verdict on the petition filed by Delhi riots case accused Tahir Hussain seeking interim bail to campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections.While Justice Pankaj Mithal dismissed the petition, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah allowed Hussain interim bail.

What is a Custody Parole? Custody parole in India is a temporary release granted to convicted individuals under emergency circumstance. This type of parole is typically limited to a duration of 14 days and requires the prisoner to remain under supervision, often escorted by police during their release period

SC conditions for Mohammad Tahir Hussain's Custody Parole The apex court has allowed Mohammad Tahir Hussain to come out of the jail for 12 hours each day from January 29 till February 3 as the Delhi police insisted that he will have to come back before sunset as per jail manual.

2. Mohammad Tahir Hussain's release was made conditional to AIMIM leader Mohammad Tahir Hussain bearing the expenses of the two police personnel, the jail van, and the escort vehicle to be deputed for him.

3. The Supreme Court also directed Mohammad Tahir Hussain to make advance deposit of two days which comes to approximately over 2 lakh per day.

4. The court allowed Mohammad Tahir Hussain to visit AIMIM party office and hold meetings with voters within the constituency but he will not visit his original residence at Karawal Nagar.

5. Mohammad Tahir Hussain will not be allowed to speak anything about the cases pending against him.

Cases Against Mohammad Tahir Hussian Mohammad Tahir Hussain is embroiled in multiple legal cases primarily related to his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. Hussain has been in custody for nearly five years. His petitions for interim bail have been repeatedly denied by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court

-Murder of Ankit Sharma: Hussain is accused of being involved in the murder of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau staffer, during the riots that erupted in Northeast Delhi in February 2020.

-UAPA Cases: Hussain faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly being part of a larger conspiracy behind the riots.

-PMLA Cases: Hussian is also being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to financial transactions linked to the riots.