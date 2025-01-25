Delhi Elections 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) third and last part of the manifesto on January 25, ahead of the Delhi assembly elections next month. The saffron party has already released its manifesto in two parts.

Shah is also scheduled to address two public rallies in the national capital today. The election to the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 5. The results of Delhi Assembly Elections will be declared on February 8.

The manifesto expected to be released at 2 pm today, will likely feature a promise of free bus travel for all from October to February to curb vehicular pollution, construction of a dam to address the water crisis, and better road infrastructure. The saffron party is also expected to come up with a plan to clean the Yamuna River, provide 24-hour clean water and create a better drainage system, among other measures, if it is voted to power in the national capital.

“It will have the BJP’s plan to develop roads which are in a very poor state, neglected by the AAP government despite the party being in power for a decade. The roads will be developed like the ones constructed by NHAI," BJP's South Delhi MP and manifesto committee convenor Ramvir Singh Bidhuri told the Indian Express, adding that the final part of the BJP manifesto will focus on a vision to make Delhi a world-class city.

Delhi Election 2025: Two Parts of BJP Manifesto Released Earlier In the second part of its manifesto for Delhi Elections 2025, released by party MP Anurag Thakur on January 21, the BJP promised to provide ₹15,000 in assistance to students preparing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other state civil services exams besides free education "from KG to PG" for needy students, if voted to power in the national capital.

In the first part of its manifesto released earlier this month by the party’s national president, JP Nadda, the saffron party promised that it would provide ₹2,500 monthly to women in Delhi under the Mahila Samridhi Scheme. The party also promised a subsidy of ₹500 on LPG cylinders and one free cylinder each during Holi and Diwali, apart from ₹21,000 to pregnant women if voted to power in the national capital.

The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. Before that, the Congress was in power from 1998 until 2013.