Delhi Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has agreed to transfer the vote of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Avadh Ojha from Greater Noida to Delhi. The EC decision follows a meeting between AAP leaders, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and EC officials on January 13, 2025. The transfer is crucial for Awadh Ojha, contesting from the Patparganj constituency for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Avadh Ojha is registered as a voter in Greater Noida and was announced as an AAP candidate for Patparganj in place of Manish Sisodia. Avadh Pratap Ojha, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, is a prominent name among IAS tutors and enjoys a massive following on social media.

Popular among UPSC aspirants as “Ojha Sir”, the AAP candidate joined politics in December 2024. Ojha has more than 20 lakh followers on Instagram.

Avadh Ojha completed his early education at Fatima School in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. After facing setbacks in his attempts to pass the civil services examination, he transitioned into teaching UPSC aspirants, quickly gaining recognition for his innovative and engaging teaching methods.

On Monday, addressing reporters, Arvind Kejriwal stated, “One good news is that the EC has agreed to shift Avadh Ojha's vote. His vote will be created in Delhi, and he will be able to file a nomination.”

Earlier Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that Ojha had on December 26, 2024 applied to register as a candidate by submitting Form 6 but there was no response about whether it was accepted or not. Kejriwal has flagged “mysterious” actions by the EC in dealing with Avadh Ojha's application.

During the meeting, Arvind Kejriwal expressed gratitude to the EC for accommodating their request on short notice. He highlighted concerns regarding multiple applications for new voter registrations in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, allegedly filed by BJP MPs.

“Yesterday, blankets were distributed in Kidwai Nagar, shoes, jackets were distributed, money was distributed, and spectacles were distributed. In this also the Election Commission has also assured us that all these activities will be stopped, so we are very grateful to the Election Commission for their response…” Arvind Kejriwal added.