Delhi Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. This announcement was made during a press conference on Tuesday, marking the commencement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The current term of the Delhi Assembly concludes on February 23.

The current term of the Delhi Assembly concludes on February 23.

Notably, CEC Rajiv Kumar also mentioned that the poll body will issue a notice to the Cabinet and Union Finance Ministry barring any mention of Delhi in the upcoming Union budget as it might hamper ‘level playing field’. The Union Budget is presented on 1 February.

Delhi Elections 2025 Schedule

The schedule for the Delhi Elections 2025 are as follows:

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 10 January

Last Date of Making Nominations: 17 January

Date of Scrutiny of Nominations: 18 January

Last Dates for Withdrawal of Candidates: 20 January

Date of Poll: 5 February

Date of Counting: 8 February

Date Before Which Election Shall be Completed: 10 February

Also Read | Delhi Elections 2025: Congress fields Alka Lamba against CM Atishi from Kalkaji

Number of Voters in Delhi

According to official records of the Election Commission, there are a total of 1.55 crore electors in Delhi.

According to official records of the Election Commission, there are a total of 1.55 crore electors in Delhi.

There are 208,000 first-time voters in Delhi who are between the ages of 18 and 19 years.

There are 83.49 lakh male voters, and 71.74 lakh female voters.

Further there are there are 25.89 lakh young voters, between the ages of 21 to 23.

Delhi Election 2025: List of Constituencies A total of 70 Assembly constituencies will go to vote on 5 February. The list includes

Nerela

Burari

Timarpur

Adarsh Nagar

Badli

Rithala

Bawana (SC)

Mundka Jasbir Karala

Kirari

Sultan Pur Majra (SC)

Nangloi Jat

Mangol Puri (SC)

Rohini

Shalimar Bagh

Shakur Basti

Tri Nagar

Wazirpur

Model Town

Sadar Bazar

Chandni Chowk

Punardeep Singh Sawhney Mudit Agarwal

Matia Mahal

Ballimaran

Karol Bagh (SC)

Patel Nagar (SC)

Moti Nagar

Madipur (SC)

Rajouri Garden

Hari Nagar

Tilak Nagar

Janakpuri

Vikaspuri

Uttam Nagar

Dwarka

Matiala

Najafgarh

Bijwasan

Palam

Delhi Cantt

Rajinder Nagar

New Delhi

Jangpura

Kasturba Nagar

Malviya Nagar

R.K. Puram

Mehrauli

Chhatarpur Deoli (SC)

Ambedkar Nagar (SC)

Sangam Vihar

Greater Kailash

Kalkaji

Tughlakabad Badarpur Okhla

Trilokpuri (SC)

Kondli (SC)

Patparganj

Laxmi Nagar

Vishwas Nagar

Krishna Nagar

Gandhi Nagar

Shahdara

Seemapuri (SC)

Rohtas Nagar

Seelam Pur

Ghonda

Babarpur

Gokalpur (SC)

Mustafabad

Karawal Nagar

MCC Imposed in Delhi CEC Rajiv Kumar warned all political parties involved in the Delhi Elections 2025 that they should not “use kids for campaign, and not abuse women”, from 7 January, considering the MCC has been imposed. “We can cross the line and file case”, the CEC added.

Delhi Elections: Parties Contesting Polls In this election, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is striving for a third consecutive term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to unseat them. The Congress party is also contesting independently this time, having previously allied with AAP during the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling Station in Delhi According to CEC Rajiv Kumar a total of 13,033 polling station will be set up across Delhi for the 5 February Delhi Elections. There shall be maximum of 1500 electors in a polling station

Voter Information Slip for Delhi Elections The CEC informed that to facilitate Delhi voters in knowing the serial number of electoral roll in their polling station, date of poll, time, ‘Voter Information Slip’ will be issued. Voter Information Slip will include information like Polling Station, Date, Time.

Delhi Elections 2020: Recap The 2020 assembly elections in Delhi saw the return to power of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with an extremely devisive victory over its competitors. The party won 62 out of the 70 seats available.