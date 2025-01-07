Delhi Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. This announcement was made during a press conference on Tuesday, marking the commencement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The current term of the Delhi Assembly concludes on February 23.
Notably, CEC Rajiv Kumar also mentioned that the poll body will issue a notice to the Cabinet and Union Finance Ministry barring any mention of Delhi in the upcoming Union budget as it might hamper ‘level playing field’. The Union Budget is presented on 1 February.
Delhi Elections 2025 Schedule
The schedule for the Delhi Elections 2025 are as follows:
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 10 January
Last Date of Making Nominations: 17 January
Date of Scrutiny of Nominations: 18 January
Last Dates for Withdrawal of Candidates: 20 January
Date of Poll: 5 February
Date of Counting: 8 February
Date Before Which Election Shall be Completed: 10 February
Number of Voters in Delhi
According to official records of the Election Commission, there are a total of 1.55 crore electors in Delhi.
There are 208,000 first-time voters in Delhi who are between the ages of 18 and 19 years.
There are 83.49 lakh male voters, and 71.74 lakh female voters.
Further there are there are 25.89 lakh young voters, between the ages of 21 to 23.
Delhi Election 2025: List of Constituencies
A total of 70 Assembly constituencies will go to vote on 5 February. The list includes
Nerela
Burari
Timarpur
Adarsh Nagar
Badli
Rithala
Bawana (SC)
Mundka Jasbir Karala
Kirari
Sultan Pur Majra (SC)
Nangloi Jat
Mangol Puri (SC)
Rohini
Shalimar Bagh
Shakur Basti
Tri Nagar
Wazirpur
Model Town
Sadar Bazar
Chandni Chowk
Matia Mahal
Ballimaran
Karol Bagh (SC)
Patel Nagar (SC)
Moti Nagar
Madipur (SC)
Rajouri Garden
Hari Nagar
Tilak Nagar
Janakpuri
Vikaspuri
Uttam Nagar
Dwarka
Matiala
Najafgarh
Bijwasan
Palam
Delhi Cantt
Rajinder Nagar
New Delhi
Jangpura
Kasturba Nagar
Malviya Nagar
R.K. Puram
Mehrauli
Chhatarpur Deoli (SC)
Ambedkar Nagar (SC)
Sangam Vihar
Greater Kailash
Kalkaji
Tughlakabad Badarpur Okhla
Trilokpuri (SC)
Kondli (SC)
Patparganj
Laxmi Nagar
Vishwas Nagar
Krishna Nagar
Gandhi Nagar
Shahdara
Seemapuri (SC)
Rohtas Nagar
Seelam Pur
Ghonda
Babarpur
Gokalpur (SC)
Mustafabad
Karawal Nagar
MCC Imposed in Delhi
CEC Rajiv Kumar warned all political parties involved in the Delhi Elections 2025 that they should not “use kids for campaign, and not abuse women", from 7 January, considering the MCC has been imposed. “We can cross the line and file case", the CEC added.
Delhi Elections: Parties Contesting Polls
In this election, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is striving for a third consecutive term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to unseat them. The Congress party is also contesting independently this time, having previously allied with AAP during the Lok Sabha elections.
Polling Station in Delhi
According to CEC Rajiv Kumar a total of 13,033 polling station will be set up across Delhi for the 5 February Delhi Elections. There shall be maximum of 1500 electors in a polling station
Voter Information Slip for Delhi Elections
The CEC informed that to facilitate Delhi voters in knowing the serial number of electoral roll in their polling station, date of poll, time, ‘Voter Information Slip’ will be issued. Voter Information Slip will include information like Polling Station, Date, Time.
Delhi Elections 2020: Recap
The 2020 assembly elections in Delhi saw the return to power of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with an extremely devisive victory over its competitors. The party won 62 out of the 70 seats available.
The BJP, its closest competitor at the elections managed to win only 8 seats. The Congress party, which at one point dominated the capital, could not manage to win even a single seat.