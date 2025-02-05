Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi police registerd a case against Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Okhla Vidhan Sabha, Amanatullah Khan for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP leader was booked for violating the MCC after a video went viral online. In the video, the politician can be seen roaming in his constituency, Okhla along with his supporters after the conclusion of campaigning period.

The DCP South East Delhi on the official handle on X posted, "In this matter, FIR No 95/25 under section 223/3/5 BNS & 126 RP Act against Amanatullah has been registered at Police Station Jamia Nagar for violating MCC." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan is one of the Delhi Elections candidates with highest number of criminal cases, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report released recently.

Amanatullah Khan (AAP) has 19 criminal cases registered against him. Whereas Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) has 15 cases against him.

Delhi Elections 2025 Lakhs of people are set to cast their votes during the ongoing voting for seventy 70 assembly seats on Wednesday. Delhi elections 2025 voting began on Wednesday morning at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A massive politican controversy erupted after AAP candidate Atishi was booked for the violation of MCC on Tuesday, a day before Delhi elections voting. The development was followed massive criticism by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The former Delhi chief minister alleged that the actions by the Election Commission of India and the Delhi Police are tantamount to supporting hooliganism against AAP and protecting the BJP's wrongdoing.

In his social media post, the AAP convenor expressed anger and said that the ECI and Delhi Police are working together to disrupt the electoral process and favour the BJP. He also claimed that their primary focus is to engage in hooliganism, protect the interests of BJP, and distribute liquor and money.

Atishi booked for violating MCC AAP candidate Atishi was found roaming in her constituency with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles after the campaign hours, said Delhi Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On February 4 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51) with 50-70 people & 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On a complaint by FST, a case under section 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is registered at Police Station Govindpuri," the DCP said.