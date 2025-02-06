Delhi Elections: The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 60.44%, slightly lower than 2020's 63%. Mustafabad constituency led with 69% turnout amidst high stakes and fierce competition, as exit polls suggest a potential shift in power from AAP to BJP.

Delhi Election 2025: Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 60.44 per cent in the high-stakes assembly elections, the Election Commission of India said in revised numbers on Thursday. Voting was held for 70 seats of Delhi assembly in single phase on Wednesday.

The turnout on Wednesday is slightly less than 63 per cent turnout recorded in Delhi in 2020 assembly elections. But it will be revised as numbers are updated before a final turnpout is shared by the poll panel.

Among seven districts of Delhi, North East Delhi recorded the highest voter turnout at 66.25 per cent, while South East had the lowest at 56.31 per cent, the poll panel's voter turnout application said.

Musftafabad records highest voter turnout North-east was the epicentre of the deadly 2020 Delhi riots in which about 53 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in bloodshed, property destruction, and rioting after protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Among seats, Musftafabad constituency in North East Delhi recorded highest voter turnout of about 69 per cent in Wednesday's polls followed closely by adjoining Seelampur with about 68 per cent turnout. Both seats are Muslim-dominated.

Musfafabad seat was in the news recently after Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded former AAP leader Tahir Hussain from the seat. Hussian is an accused in Delhi Riots is in jail.

The AAP has fielded Adeel Ahmad Khan while the BJP has fielded Mohan Singh Bisht from the seat. The seat was won by the AAP in 2020, the BJP in 2015 and the Congress in 2013 and 2008 Delhi Elections.

The Central district recorded 59. 09 per cent, East district 62.4 per cent, New Delhi district 57.13 per cent, North district 59.55 per cent, North West district 60.7 per cent, Shahdara district 63. 94 per cent, South district 58.16 per cent South-West district 61. 09 per cent) and West district 60. 76 per cent turnout as per the poll panel numbers.

Exit Polls Give Edge to BJP At least six exit polls released so far have predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ending the eleven-year rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Election 2025 held on February 5.

The exit polls have often proven incorrect, and the actual results will come after the votes are counted on Saturday, February 8.

The pollsters have given 35-60 seats to the saffron party and 32-37 seats to the incumbent AAP. The majority mark in Delhi's 70-member assembly is 36.

One exit poll predicted the BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats, while three polls forecast an AAP victory. According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is likely to win 39-49 seats, AAP 21-31 seats, and Congress 0-1 seat. Matrize's exit poll predicted a close contest between the BJP and AAP, with the BJP expected to win 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It also predicted one seat for Congress.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the AAP won 62 of 70 seats, while BJP won eight. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, failed to secure a seat in the last two elections.

Voting for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections concluded across all 11 districts of the national capital at 6 pm on Wednesday.