Delhi Election 2025: In a significant setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) just days before the Delhi elections, five MLAs, including Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, have resigned from the party.

The MLAs who resigned include, Bhavna Gaur from Palam, Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rohit Mehrauliya from Trilokpuri, BS June from Bijwasan, and Pawan Sharma from Adarsh Nagar.

Palam MLA Bhawna Gaur, in a letter addressed to the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, said that she was quitting because she lost faith in him and the party.

AAP’s Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav Thursday resigned from the party’s primary membership, citing “growing corruption" within the party as a reason.

All of these MLAs are those who were not granted party tickets to contest in the 2025 Assembly elections, as the AAP has opted to field new candidates in their respective constituencies.