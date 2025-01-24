Delhi Elections: Chief Minister Atishi condemns BJP's withdrawal of security for Arvind Kejriwal, accusing Modi and Shah of orchestrating attacks. AAP has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of 'playing with the life of the former Chief Minister.

Delhi Elections: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has condemned the withdrawal of Punjab police security for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of 'playing with the life of the former Chief Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP leader hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also questioned the Election Commission for being a "mute spectator" despite "repeated attacks" on the leader of a national party.

“Shameful. On the instructions of Amit Shah ji, Delhi Police today forcibly removed Arvind Kejriwal ji's Punjab Police security. And on the same day, Kejriwal ji was attacked by BJP goons in Hari Nagar," Atishi said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal had accused Shah of orchestrating disruption of his public meeting in Delhi's Hari Nagar. The former CM alleged that the Delhi Police also allowed the opposition supporters to attack his car, “all on the orders of Amit Shah."

"Does Modi-Shah want to play with Kejriwal's life? How long will the Election Commission remain a mute spectator? Why is there silence on the repeated attacks on a leader of a national party?" Atishi said in a post on X.

BJP calls Kejriwal's claim ‘drama’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atiishi's remark came after the Punjab Police withdrew its security for Kejriwal. Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav had said that after instructions from the Election Commission of India and the Delhi Police, the components of the Punjab Police deployed for the security of Arvind Kejriwal were removed.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma has termed the allegation of the alleged attack on Kejriwal's car in Hari Nagar as a drama. "Arvind Kejriwal soon we will bring a drama 'Hamla hua' (attack happened), then posters will be printed - 'Mujhe Kyon Mara?'. Elections are near, Bhai Saheb is writing the script," Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, said on X.