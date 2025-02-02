BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for failing to fulfill promises regarding air quality and cleanliness in Delhi. He questioned Kejriwal's honesty and expressed confidence in a BJP victory in the upcoming 2025 elections, citing public discontent with AAP's governance.

Delhi Election 2025: "A coughing man once came; he had a muffler wrapped around his neck. Eleven years ago, he was coughing, but now he is fine, yet you all (people) are coughing," BJP leader Anurag Thakur mocked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, referencing the deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

“Who is that?", Anurag Thakur queried.

"Kejriwal had made certain promises, he had said that he would bring moon and stars for you but now you can't even see the moon and stars in the sky, it is all dark. He had said that he would clean every ally and the mountain of wastes, but did he do that? He said he would clean Yamuna River and provide you clean drinking water, did he? He couldn't do anything" BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh added.

Anurag Thakur also brought upon the poster debate between BJP and AAP, and said, “He (Arvind Kejriwal) did only one thing from 'Aapda' posters, he wiped out Delhi CM Atishi's face".

On 25 January, Anurag Thakur had hit out at Kejriwal after AAP released a poster featuring leaders of its opposition parties, labelling them as “dishonest".

The AAP poster featured PM Modi, Amit Shah, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, among other BJP and Congress leaders. The poster, instead, referred to Arvind Kejriwal as being "honest". The poster read, "Kejriwal's honesty will prevail over all the dishonest people."

“My only question is this: is Delhi Chief Minister Atishi dishonest? Why is her face missing from the poster? Kejriwal is against women. He only sees himself. However, the people look at him and laugh that the biggest dishonest person in Delhi is him, who thinks of himself as ‘Delhi ka Shehensha’," Thakur, also featured in the AAP poster, told ANI.

On Sunday expressing confidence in a BJP win for the upcoming Delhi Election 2025, Anurag Thakur said told news media agency ANI, "The atmosphere in entire Delhi is in favour of BJP. People are chanting Modi-Modi and want to elect BJP. We have seen 15 years of Congress and 11 years of AAP-da misrule. Now the public wants to get rid of this dirty air, dirty drains and filthy environment. The people of Delhi want to make Delhi AAP-da free."

