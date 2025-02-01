Delhi Elections: As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, the impact of Nirmala Sitharaman's tax cuts on middle-class voters could reshape the political landscape. With rising discontent over quality of life, will these changes sway votes toward the BJP or reinforce AAP's hold?

In her Budget 2025 speech on February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that income tax will not be payable up to income of ₹12 lakh, which is a big relief for middle-class taxpayers.

The tax relief will boost middle-class spending power and might influence the economic segment's voting preferences in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

From President Droupadi Murmu to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, everyone seems to be concerned about middle class of late – perhaps in the run up to Februay 5 assembly polls in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Budget Session on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. “I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country and continues to shower her blessings." President Murmu, who didn't speak a word on the segment in her previous address to the Parliament, referred to the middle class at least eight times in her speech kicking off the Budget Session on Friday.

Kejriwal has also been talking about the middle class. On January 23, the former Delhi Chief Minister released what his party, AAP, called the ‘middle-class manifesto.’ The manifesto was a series of Modi government demands, including raising the tax exemption limit.

Who does the middle class vote for? AAP has a diverse voter base representing different demographics and socio-economic segments. The party started swaying the middle class through its anti-corruption poll plank when it fought its first assembly election in 2013. Years later, AAP made roads in poor and lower middle class groups that benefit from AAP schemes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a post-poll survey by Lokniti-CSDS, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) narrowed the gap between it and the AAP among the poor, lower-income and middle-income voters between the 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.

While the AAP was ahead of the BJP by 15 per cent in total vote share in 2020 assembly poll results, the gap between the two parties in middle-class voters was 6 per cent, with AAP taking the lead, according to political analysts. Yet the AAP has been labelled as a ‘party of the poor and lower middle class’ – perhaps because of its free subsidies on electricity, water and more.

"The tax slab relief will obviously impact Delhi elections. The BJP has been for long trying to puncture AAP's clean government plank. The middle class voter in Delhi has been swinging. It voted for AAP in last election. And if the 6 per cent gap swings in BJP's favour this time, AAP will face a defeat," banker-turned-political analyst Amitabh Tiwari told LiveMint.

Delhi is scheduled to vote on February 5, four days after the Budget announcement. The results will be declared on February 8. The AAP won Delhi assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. The BJP has not been in power in the national capital for 27 years.

BJP's ‘tax terrorism’: Kejriwal “I have been to serve across the country. But in Delhi, you have not allowed me to serve. You have seen Congress and AAP for 25 years. Now, please give kamal (lotus) a chance. I promise I will serve you like the head of a family," Modi said, addressing a rally in the national capital on January 29.

With its focus on middle class, the ruling party AAP is clearly targeting a demographic group that helped it shot to prominence in 2013 after being borne out of anti-grant movement a year ago.

Kejriwal said that the middle class was a victim of theBJP's ‘tax terrorism’ and the most harassed in India. “50 per cent of their salary goes into paying taxes. From groceries, milk, curd, to popcorn and even pooja samagri is being taxed heavily," Kejriwal said, adding that India's youth, which could have helped the country's economy grow, have shifted abroad and are now making money for other countries.

For the BJP, the core vote bank – the upper middle class and trading community remains intact in the national capital. Still the number of seats for the BJP has decreased from 32 in 2015 to just 8 in 2020 assembly polls.

More Indians becoming less hopeful: Survey Before the Budget 2025, the middle class was reportedly disgruntled with the Union government. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, according to Tiwari, the BJP registered a 3 percent drop in middle class voters, while the Congress saw a 2 percent increase in the middle class votes.

More Indians are becoming less hopeful about their quality of life as stagnant wages and higher living costs cloud prospects, a recent survey showed ahead of Budget 2025.

More than 37 per cent of respondents in a pre-budget survey said they expect the overall quality of life for ordinary people to deteriorate over the next year, the highest such percentage since 2013, findings released by polling agency C-Voter showed on Wednesday.