Congress MP Rahul Gandhi went on an all-out attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in his first Delhi rally ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital, as he harped on his favourite topics of “Adani," “caste census," and "love." Rahul Gandhi highlighted the state of Delhi under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's leadership while criticising Arvind Kejriwal and his promises of a corruption-free Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc. The two parties had fought the Lok Sabha election together in Delhi, but decided to contest the Assembly polls separately following differences.

“Do you remember that Delhi when Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister of the national capital? Arvind Kejriwal had said he will clean Delhi, make it corruption-free. There is so much pollution in Delhi. Did Arvind Kejriwal make Delhi corruption-free? Arvind Kejriwal campaigns in the same way as PM Narendra Modi does and makes false promises to the people," Rahul Gandhi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi also reiterated his promise of conducting a caste census if Congress is elected to power. “Inflation is at its peak. Poor people are becoming poorer and rich people are becoming richer. Ambani and Adani do marketing for PM Modi. Have you ever seen PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal saying anything about Adani? ...We don't want a country of billionaires," he said.

“Make Congress victorious, will ensure development as we did in past; neither Kejriwal, nor BJP can do what we can. PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal do not want the backward, minorities to get their due; they're silent on caste census. We [Congress] want equality, 'bhaagidaari' for poor, minorities," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that his party would raise reservation cap if it comes to power.

“For me, India means there should be no hatred among people and poor should have big dreams. For us, all are equal, love will defeat violence," Rahul Gandhi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ARVIND KEJRIWAL REACTS: ‘TRYING TO SAVE CONGRESS’ Arvind Kejriwal reacted to Rahul Gandhi's speech at his Seelampur rally in Delhi where the Congress MP attacked the AAP convenor. In a post on X, Arvind Kejriwal said Rahul Gandhi abused him to save Congress.