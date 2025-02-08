Okhla Elections Result 2025: AAP's Amanatullah Khan is leading from the Okhla seat, followed by AIMIM's Shifa Ur Rehman Khan and BJP's Manish Chaudhary. BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary, who took the initial lead has disappointed the saffron party by taking the third spot.

Okhla Elections Result 2025: The high-stakes battle is finally nearing close, with AAP's Amanatullah Khan taking the lead from the critical Okhla seat with 26,693 votes and AIMIM's Shifa Ur Rehman Khan trailing by 10,715votes, as per ECI trends at 12:20 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary, who took the initial lead has disappointed the saffron party by taking the third spot, trailing by 18,270 votes. This follows the two-term electoral dominance of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Amanatullah Khan, who won the last two elections and now eyes from the Okhla seat for a record third time.

As the vote counting process for the 70-member Delhi assembly nears completetion, it's time to reflect on the four key candidates who contested from Okhla. AAP's Amanatullah Khan contested against BJP's Manish Chaudhary, Congress' Ariba Khan, and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Shifa Ur Rehman Khan. The dynamics were peculiar as Shifa Ur Rehman Khan fought the assembly elections from jail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The close contest in the Okhla Assembly constituency turned into a three-cornered fight after the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party's candidate stepped in. Shifa Ur Rehman Khan campaigned for the party in the Muslim-dominated localities of the constituency.

Regional dynamics Considering the regional dynamics, the most densely populated areas of the Okhla assembly have a high Muslim population density. The Muslim population is concentrated in areas like Batla House, Zakir Nagar, Gaffar Manzil, Noor Nagar, Abul Fazal Enclave, Haji Colony and Shaheen Bagh.

History of Okhla Assembly Constituency After the reorganisation of Delhi in 1993, Parvez Hashmi secured the seat on a Janata Dal ticket in the first assembly election in Okhla. In the 1998 Delhi assembly election, Parvez Hashmi won again, but this time with a Congress ticket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}