Exit Poll 2024: BJP may score hat-trick in Delhi, may win all 7 seats again

Delhi Exit Poll 2024: Ahead of the counting of the voters for the Lok Sabha election 2024, the exit poll predictions came as a big shot in the arm for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the national capital, where 7 parliamentary constituencies are up for election, the exit polls predict that the BJP might win all, like in 2019's Lok Sabha election.