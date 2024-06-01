Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 15:58:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.15 1.80%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,119.65 0.43%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.15 0.50%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.90 -0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.85 1.07%
Business News/ Elections / Exit Poll 2024: BJP may score hat-trick in Delhi, may win all 7 seats again
BackBack

Exit Poll 2024: BJP may score hat-trick in Delhi, may win all 7 seats again

Devesh Kumar

Delhi Exit Poll 2024: In the national capital, where 7 parliamentary constituencies were up for election, the exit polls are predicting that the BJP might win all, like 2019's Lok Sabha election.

Delhi Exit Poll 2024: Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during the sixth phase of voting in India's general election in New Delhi (AFP)Premium
Delhi Exit Poll 2024: Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during the sixth phase of voting in India's general election in New Delhi (AFP)

Delhi Exit Poll 2024: Ahead of the counting of the voters for the Lok Sabha election 2024, the exit poll predictions came as a big shot in the arm for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the national capital, where 7 parliamentary constituencies are up for election, the exit polls predict that the BJP might win all, like in 2019's Lok Sabha election. 

Axis My India Exit Poll 2024 predicted that BJP may win 6-7 seats in Delhi and the INDIA bloc, which constitutes Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, may not even open their account or are likely to get restricted to 1. Similar findings were reported by Today's Chanakya Exit Poll, which predicted a clean sweep of BJP in the national capital, which the INDIA bloc is nowhere to be seen. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Jun 2024, 08:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue