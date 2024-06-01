Exit Poll 2024: BJP may score hat-trick in Delhi, may win all 7 seats again

Delhi Exit Poll 2024: Ahead of the counting of the voters for the Lok Sabha election 2024, the exit poll predictions came as a big shot in the arm for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the national capital, where 7 parliamentary constituencies are up for election, the exit polls predict that the BJP might win all, like in 2019's Lok Sabha election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis My India Exit Poll 2024 predicted that BJP may win 6-7 seats in Delhi and the INDIA bloc, which constitutes Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, may not even open their account or are likely to get restricted to 1. Similar findings were reported by Today's Chanakya Exit Poll, which predicted a clean sweep of BJP in the national capital, which the INDIA bloc is nowhere to be seen.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

