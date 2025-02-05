Delhi Exit Poll: Most exit polls predict a significant victory for the BJP in the Delhi elections, the AAP rejects the results, and the Congress remains silent. Will the BJP break its long drought and reclaim power in Delhi? The countdown to the official results begins.

Delhi Exit Poll: At least six exit polls, released so far have predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Election 2025 held on February 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remember, exit polls have often proven incorrect, and the actual results will come after the votes are counted on Saturday, February 8.

The pollsters have given 35-60 seats to the saffron party and 32-37 seats to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power in the national capital for the past eleven years. The majority mark in Delhi's 70-member assembly is 36. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP has, however, rejected the exit poll results while the Congress, which seemingly continues its abysmal show in the capital, decided not to participate in exit poll debates on TV.

Exit polls, including Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People's Insight and Chanakya Strategies, predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Delhi. The Matrize Exit Poll predicted a hung assembly in Delhi. Only two exit polls predicted landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. They are Mind Blink and Wee Preside.

Majority for BJP: P Marq P-Marq exit poll has predicted a majority for the BJP. The agency has given 39-39 seats to BJP, 21-31 seats to AAP and 0-1 seat to the Congress. Peoples Pulse also predicts a majority for the BJP. The agency has predicted 51-60 seats for the BJP and 10-19 seats for AAP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If the exit poll results hold true, the BJP will come to power in Delhi after a drought of 27 years. The saffron party's last chief minister in Delhi was late Sushma Swaraj in 1998 before Congress government came to power under Sheila Dikshit. The Congress was in power in Delhi until 2013.

As many as 1.5 crore or 15.5 million residents of Delhi were eligible to vote in the Delhi Election, with 699 candidates in the fray to become a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Voting was held across 13,766 polling stations on Wednesday in what is being seen as the most closely fought assembly elections in years. Delhi recorded about 58 per cent turnout, as per the Election Commission of India.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP fought to retain power for the third consecutive term, while the BJP sought a return to power after 27 years. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, contested to reclaim its lost grip over the Delhi assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}