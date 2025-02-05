Delhi Exit Poll Results: Psephologist Pradeep Gupta will release Axis My India’s exit poll for the Delhi Elections 2025 on Thursday, promising a more thorough analysis. As predictions point towards a BJP victory, the credibility of exit polls has always remains in question.

Delhi Exit Poll Results: Psephologist Pradeep Gupta said on Wednesday that his Axis My India exit poll for Delhi Elections 2025 will be released on February 6, a day after most of the agencies revealed the numbers.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the Delhi Election 2025, defeating the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held in a single phase on February 5, with about 57 per cent voter turnout.

But Gupta said his agency—Axis My India—will release the figures a day later, on Thursday. "We will release our Delhi State Election Exit Poll numbers tomorrow, 6th February 2025, 6.30 PM onwards after detailed field work, number crunching, detailed analysis, and post-poll study," Gupta said.

Remember, exit polls have often been incorrect. The votes will be counted on February 8 to declare the result of the Delhi Election 2025.

Gupta and his agency, Axis My India, which releases exit poll results. Axis My India had once boasted about being the most accurate exit polls. But its exit poll results for the Chhattisgarh elections 2023, Lok Sabha Election 2024, and Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Elections were anything but accurate.

In 2019, when Axis My India had a tie-up with India Today news channel, it claimed to have accurately predicted the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gupta was often seen sobbing on live TV, in happiness and in sadness. His videos went viral, with him face-palming and getting emotional.

It ended its tie-up with India Today last year. The Maharashtra Election Results came as a last gasp for Axis My India, when the agency predicted a landslide for the BJP-led NDA in the assembly elections. In Maharashtra election too, Gupta released the exit poll figures a day after polling, unlike usual practice of revealing the numbers on the day of polling.

At least six exit polls released so far have predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Election 2025 held on February 5.

What did other pollsters say today? The pollsters have given 35-60 seats to the saffron party and 32-37 seats to the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), which has been in power in the national capital for the past 11 years. The majority mark in Delhi's 70-member assembly is 36.