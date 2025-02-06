Delhi exit polls: After most exit polls predicted a BJP comeback in Delhi after 27 years, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit said on Thursday that the Delhi exit polls did not accurately reflect the outcome of the Delhi Assembly Elections, as they had “underestimated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)”.

Dikshit told news agency ANI that Congress would have easily received 17-18 per cent of votes.

Delhi exit polls: Here's what Sandeep Dikshit said “As per the Exit Polls, the BJP may form the government, but I think they have underestimated the AAP. They have presented the AAP as very weak but don't think their condition would be so bad,” he said.

“I am also disappointed in the Exit polls; the Congress would have easily received 17-18 per cent of the votes. Everything would be clear on February 8. Exit polls are sometimes right and wrong also. Exit polls are not showing the correct picture of the result of Delhi elections,” the Congress candidate added.

What did Delhi exit polls say? The exit polls varied in their predictions of the BJP's victory margin, with one poll suggesting the party could win 51-60 out of 70 Delhi assembly seats. Two polls also forecasted an AAP victory. These exit polls were released after the conclusion of voting in the Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday, ANI reported.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is likely to secure 39-49 assembly seats, AAP 21-31 seats, and Congress 0-1 seats.

Matrize's exit poll, on the other hand, predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP, with BJP likely to win 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It also suggested Congress could win one seat.

Peoples Pulse exit poll said BJP could win 51-60 assembly seats and AAP 10-19 seats. The exit poll did not give any seats to Congress.

As per People's Insight exit poll, BJP is likely to emerge victorious in 40-44 seats and AAP 25- 29 seats. The Congress, it said, can win 0-1 seat.

WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.

Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi.

In the 2020 assembly elections, it won 62 out of 70 seats, and BJP won eight. Congress ruled the national capital for 15 years but failed to open its account in the last two assembly polls.

(With inputs from ANI)