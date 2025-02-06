The Axis My India exit poll predicts a landslide victory for the BJP in Delhi 2025 elections, with Arvind Kejriwal as the most preferred chief ministerial candidate. Pravesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari follow while Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit is absent from the list.

Delhi Exit Poll: Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India has predicted a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Election 2025. However, the Axis My India survey has shown that an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is the most preferred chief ministerial candidate among Delhi voters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the people's choice ranked BJP's Parvesh Verma as second and Manoj Tiwari as the third preference, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reigned as the most preferred CM.

Notably, Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and a Congress candidate, did not feature in the list at all. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's Take a Look

CM Candidate Percentage AAP Arvind Kejriwal 33 Atishi 3 Manish Sisodia 1 Any candidate from AAP 5 BJP Parvesh Verma 13 Manoj Tiwari 12 Harsh Vardhan 9 Virendra Sachdeva 2 Any candidate from BJP 12 Congress Devender Yadav 4 Any candidate from CONG 3 Others / Don't know 3

What did Axis My India predict for Delhi Elections? According to the Axis My India exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to make a comeback in Delhi, potentially winning 45-55 of the 70 seats in the 2025 assembly election.

The survey led by Pradeep Gupta's consumer data intelligence company forecasts a significant setback for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, projecting them to secure only 15-25 seats, while the Congress is expected to win a maximum of one seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the exit poll data, the BJP appears to have gained maximum support of 52 per cent from senior citizens (61 and above) while the support for the AAP was the highest (47 per cent) in the 26-35 age group.

Axis My India also suggests that women, who were a key factor in AAP's previous victories, may have shifted their support towards the BJP this election, with the BJP securing 46 per cent of female votes compared to AAP's 44 per cent.

Among male voters, the BJP garnered 50 per cent of the votes, while the AAP received 40 per cent. The Congress party only managed to secure 7 per cent of the votes from both male and female voters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}