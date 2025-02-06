Delhi Exit Polls: Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India's exit poll forecasts a landslide victory for the BJP in the Delhi Elections 2025, predicting a significant slump for the AAP. This could mark the end of AAP's eleven-year rule, reshaping the capital's political landscape.

Delhi Exit Polls: Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India has predicted a landslide for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi Elections 2025 giving the saffron party between 45-55 seats. The majority mark in 70-member Delhi assembly is 36 seats.

The Axis My India exit poll released on Thursday predicted that the AAP will win anywhere between 15-25 seats. The Congress may win 0-1 seat, it said.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Election 2025 held on February 5, ending the eleven-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In terms of vote share, the Axis My India has predicted 48 per cent vote for the BJP and 42 per cent for the AAP. The Congress is predicted to get 7 per cent vote share, according to Axis My India.

In 2020 assembly polls, AAP polled 54 per cent votes while the BJP got 39 per cent of votes in the national capital.

Among ten seats in South Delhi, the BJP and the AAP are predicted to win 5 seats each while in north-east Delhi, the BJP is predicted to win 6 seats while the AAP may win 4 seats, according to Axis My India exit poll results.

The BJP is poised to win 7 seats of 10 assembly seats of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat. The AAP will win 3 seats from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, the Axis My India exit poll results say.

In New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the AAP is winning 3 assembly seats while the BJP is winning 7 seats. In West Delhi Lok Sabha, the BJP is winning 8 assembly seats while the AAP is expected to win 2 seats, the Axis My India exit poll said.

In East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the BJP is predicted to 2in 8 while the AAP may win just 2 seats, Axis My India said.