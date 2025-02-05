Delhi Exit Poll Result 2025: Most pollsters, including P-Marq, Matrize, and JVC Poll have predicted a landslide win for the BJP in the Assembly Elections held at the nation capital. However, three pollsters – Mind Brink, WEE Preside, and ICPL – predicted absolute win for AAP in Delhi Election 2025.

The Delhi assembly has 70 seats, 36 required for majority The Delhi Assembly election took place in a single phase on Wednesday. A party needs to win 36 seats to form government in the national capital.

Mind Brink predicted AAP would bag 44-49 seats, Wee Preside predicted 46-52 seats for AAP, and ICPL gave the party a win on 33-38 seats.

Delhi Exit Poll Result 2025

Exit Poll BJP (Projected seats) AAP (Projected seats) Congress (Projected seats) Chanakya Strategies 39-44 25-28 2-3 Matrize 35-40 32-37 0-1 P-Marq 39-44 21-31 0-1 People’s Pulse 51-60 10-18 0-1 People’s Insight 40-44 25-28 0-1 Poll Diary 42-50 18-25 0-2 JVC 39-45 22-31 0-2

P-Marq exit poll has predicted a majority for the BJP. The agency has given 39-49 seats to BJP, 21-31 seats to AAP and 0-1 seat to the Congress.

Several other pollsters including — Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People's insight and Chanakya Strategies — predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Delhi. Meanwhile, Matrize predicted a hung assembly in Delhi.

Chanakya exit poll results for the Delhi election 2025 has predicted a strong showing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ruling the Central government for a decade, the BJP may finally end its 29-year drought in the national capital, registering a majority.

People's insight predicted 40-44 seats for the BJP. According to the pollster, the AAP may settle at 25-29 seats.

How Accurate Were Previous Delhi Exit Polls? Exit polls have shown varying degrees of accuracy in Delhi’s elections since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged in 2013. In 2013, while they correctly predicted a hung Assembly, they significantly underestimated AAP’s strength.

In 2015 and 2020, exit polls anticipated AAP victories but failed to gauge the extent of their success, consistently underestimating their seat counts. For instance, in 2015, polls averaged 45 seats for AAP, while the actual count was 67.