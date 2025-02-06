Delhi Exit Polls: As the countdown to the Delhi Election 2025 continues, all eyes are on Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India. Following a history of mixed results, will their predictions hold true this time, or will they falter once again? Find out when the numbers will be revealed today.

Delhi Exit Polls: Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India will release its exit poll for Delhi Elections 2025 at 6 AM today, the psephologist said. The Axis My India exit poll results will come a day after most agencies release their numbers for the Delhi Election 2025.

The exit polls released on Wednesday mostly predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the Delhi Election 2025, defeating the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held in a single phase on February 5, with about 60 per cent voter turnout.

Gupta said that the detailed presentation of Axis My India Exit Poll will start streaming on NDTV from 6 PM, on Times Now from 6.30 PM, on News18 India from 7 PM, to name a few.

Usually pollsters release exit poll numbers on the day of polling after the voting ends. But Gupta said on Wednesday that agency—Axis My India—will release the figures a day later, on Thursday. "We will release our Delhi State Election Exit Poll numbers tomorrow, 6th February 2025, 6.30 PM onwards after detailed field work, number crunching, detailed analysis, and post-poll study," he said.

Exit polls in the past have often been incorrect. The votes will be counted on February 8 to declare the result of the Delhi Election 2025.

Blast from the past Gupta and his agency, Axis My India, which releases exit poll results, boasted about being the most accurate exit polls. However, its exit poll results for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023, Lok Sabha election 2024, and Haryana assembly elections were anything but accurate.

In 2019, when Axis My India had a tie-up with India Today news channel, it claimed to have accurately predicted the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Gupta was often seen sobbing on live TV, in happiness and in sadness. His videos went viral, with him face-palming and getting emotional.

The Axis My India ended its tie-up with India Today last year. In Jharkhand and Maharashtra Election results, Gupta's exit poll results proved close to exact results. In Maharashtra election too, Gupta's Axis My India released the exit poll figures a day after polling.

What pollsters said about Delhi Elections? At least six exit polls released on February 5 predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in the Delhi Election 2025.

The pollsters have given 35-60 seats to the saffron party and 32-37 seats to theAam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power in the national capital for the past 11 years. The majority mark in Delhi's 70-member assembly is 36.

