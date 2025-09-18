Delhi HC says 75% minimum attendance must to contest DU Student Union Elections

The Delhi High Court observed that a student not meeting the criteria of 75% minimum attendance cannot be permitted to contest the Delhi University College Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

According to a Live Law report on Wednesday, Justice Mini Pushkarna said that if a candidate's attendance is below the minimum 75% attendance criteria, the concerned college would be within its authority to reject the nomination of such a candidate.

The Delhi High Court was reportedly hearing a petition challenging the rejection of a nomination for a college-level union election.

The court held that the minimum attendance rule was not merely procedural but integral to ensuring discipline and academic seriousness among candidates seeking to represent the student community, the Times of India reported.

Justice Push Karna emphasised that student leaders must first fulfill their academic obligations before aspiring to hold representative office.

DUSU Elections 2025 The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections were held on September 18.

Voting for the student union polls were conducted in two phases - from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. The counting of votes will take place on September 19.

The NSUI has fielded Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, while the SFI-AISA alliance has nominated Anjali from Indraprastha College for Women.

Around 2.8 lakh students are eligible to vote in the elections, the results for which will be declared on September 19.

Of the more than 600 police personnel deployed, 160 are equipped with body cameras. CCTV surveillance is also being done and drones are being used to monitor activities.

Delhi HC stays victory procession across city The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday stayed the victory procession of winning candidates – not only in the campus area but also across Delhi – after results are out in the DUSU elections.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay passed the directions on an application moved by advocate Prashant Manchanda.

The Delhi High Court took note of the status report filed by the Delhi Police and other authorities. Police said that it has challans against student candidates for violations.

The court also took note of videographic and photographic evidence, citing a violation of the Lingdoh committee recommendation for elections.

The court said that if the violations continue even after the order, it amounts to contempt of court. It asked the authorities to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and file a report on the next date of hearing on September 19.