Delhi liquor shops to remain closed on THESE days in February. Here's why

Liquor sales in Delhi will remained banned on some days in February due to Delhi Assembly election. The Delhi government has ordered the closure of liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol in the city from February 3 to 5. All liquor shops will remain shut on February 8 due to Delhi election result 2025. February 5 is the voting day in Delhi.

A gazette notification issued recently by the Delhi excise commissioner declared "dry days" under Excise Rules-2010 for various excise licenses on the day of voting to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the counting day.

"It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm of February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of Assembly polls," the notification read.

It further said that during the dry days, no liquor shops or establishments serving liquor will remain closed. “During the dry days, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and establishments selling or serving liquor, will be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone whosoever," said the notification.

It further stated that non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants, and other establishments, including those holding various categories of licenses for the possession and supply of liquor, must also refrain from serving alcohol.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8.