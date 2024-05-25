Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP vs AAP-Congress Vs BSP — who stands chance to win?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital will go to polls in the sixth phase on Saturday. Here's a look at the challenges and opportunities before political parties and the alliances contesting polls this time in Delhi.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 voting: Delhi is all set to witness a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance and Mayawati's Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP).