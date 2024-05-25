Delhi Lok Sabha polls 2024: 53.73% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm; lowest in New Delhi seat
Delhi Lok Sabha polls 2024: The national capital recorded a voter turnout of approximately 53.73% until 5 pm across its seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the sixth phase of voting on Saturday. While the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest turnout, with 57.97% voting, the New Delhi seat recorded the lowest, with 50.44% voting.