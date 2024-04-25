Delhi mayoral polls postponed, LG cites CM Arvind Kejriwal being in jail: ‘Not appropriate to…’
Delhi Mayoral polls postponed due to CM's absence in jail, L-G cites unprecedented circumstances, election suspended, incumbent mayor to continue. AAP alleges BJP interference.
Delhi mayoral polls have been postponed, with Lt Governor V K Saxena citing "unprecedented" circumstances in which the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is in Tihar jail. The L-G said that the Delhi CM could not discharge his constitutionally obligated functions, so it would not be appropriate to appoint a presiding officer.