Delhi mayoral polls have been postponed, with Lt Governor V K Saxena citing "unprecedented" circumstances in which the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is in Tihar jail. The L-G said that the Delhi CM could not discharge his constitutionally obligated functions, so it would not be appropriate to appoint a presiding officer.

The election to the mayor and deputy mayor posts of Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) remains suspended, and the incumbent mayor, Shelly Oberoi, will continue in office until the next mayoral polls.

AAP minister Atishi alleged the election was cancelled at the BJP's behest.

The LG in his letter to the chief secretary said, “These are peculiar and unprecedented circumstances where the serving chief minister is under judicial custody as an under trial prisoner involving a corruption case and therefore cannot discharge his constitutionally obligated functions."

It also stated that after thoughtful consideration of the matter and for upholding the sanctity of law and Constitution, "there is no scintilla of doubt that taking a decision regarding the appointment of the presiding officer in the circumstances, when the inputs of the chief minister are not available coupled with the factum that the minister is making wild and baseless allegations, would be grossly inappropriate both in terms of law and propriety".

In a separate letter issued to the municipal secretary, Special Secretary (Urban) Sonalika Jiwani said, "I am directed to convey the directions given by the Lt. Governor of NCT Delhi... I do not deem it appropriate to exercise his power as administrator to appoint the presiding officer in the absence of the inputs from the chief minister".

It also stated that the incumbent Mayor and Deputy Mayor will continue to hold their positions till the time the elections can be held in terms of legal provisions.

"In the given situation, it is important to ensure that the functioning of the Municipal corporation, which has major public service responsibilities, is not impacted by these developments.

A letter by the MCD which was followed by the Lt Governor's communication stated that the mayoral polls had to be postponed since the appointment of the presiding officer had not taken place.

The letter said the MCD had received the Election Commission's nod to conduct the polls.

(With inputs from agencies)

