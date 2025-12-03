Delhi MCD by-election result 2025: Full list of winners from Chandini Chowk, Naraina, Dwarka, 9 other wards

Delhi MCD by-election result 2025: The highly anticipated MCD by-election results were declared today, 3 December, by the State Election Commission (SEC). A total of 12 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) went for by-polls on 30 November.
The counting of ballots commenced at 8:00 AM and the results were announced by 10:50 AM. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suman Kumar Gupta won from the hotly contested Chandini Chowk ward while Congress emerged victorious in Sangam Vihar. The full list of wards won by specific parties provided by SEC is given below:
BJP: 7 (Chandni Chowk, Ashok Vihar, Greater Kailash, Dwarka-B, Shalimar Bagh, Dichaon Kalan, Vinod Nagar)
AAP: 3 (Mundka, Naraina, Dakshin Puri)
INC: 1 (Sangam Vihar)
AIFB: 1 (Chandni Mahal)
Given below is the list of winners and first runner up:
The counting of votes took place amid tight security at 10 counting centres setup by the Commission at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali.
The voter turnout in 30 November by-polls was recorded to be 38.51%, according to SEC. Among the 12 MCD wards for which polling took place, nine were earlier held by the BJP and three by the AAP. Chandni Mahal recorded the highest voter turnout at 41.95% among all the 12 wards while the lowest voter participation was seen in Greater Kailash, with turnout at just 20.87%.
Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.